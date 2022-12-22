Prince George’s County Police Investigating Multiple Carjacking’s with One Man Shot and Killed

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Carjacking Interdiction Unit is investigating three carjacking’s that occurred Monday evening in the county.

At approximately 6:20 pm, a carjacking was reported in the 3300 block of Dodge Park Road in Landover

At approximately 8:30 pm a carjacking occurred in the 6500 block of Annapolis Road in Landover Hills.

At approximately 10:25 pm, a carjacking took place in the 2100 block of Brooks Drive in District Heights., and Homicide Unit detectives are looking into whether a man was shot and killed during a carjacking in the 10000 block of Campus Way South in Largo at approximately 11:00 pm. The motive for that case is under investigation.

At this time, there is no indication the cases are connected. Carjackings are a concern for our agency and agencies across the region. Our Carjacking Interdiction Unit and the Washington Area Vehicle Enforcement Team (WAVE) is working around the clock to identify those who would commit this violent crime and has made more arrests this year than in 2021.



As of December 14, 2022, there have been 89 adult arrests and 104 juvenile arrests. That compares to 69 adult arrests and 79 juvenile arrests at the same time in 2021.

The murder victim was 54-year-old Lee Alexander Thomas.

Officers responded to a shooting at a gas station in the 10000 block of Campus Way South at about 11 p.m. and found Thomas suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigation determined two males approached Thomas and his BMW while he was at the gas pumps and shot Thomas then stole the white BMW

Thomas was taken to an area hospital where he later succumbed from his injuries. Police say they hope footage retrieved from security cameras nearby will lead them to the suspects.

A reward of $25,000 is being offered for any information leading to an arrest in the Lee Alexander Thomas case. Anyone with information can contact 301-516-2512.

If anyone has information relevant to these investigations, please call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous. You may also go online to www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.)