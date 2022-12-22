Two Juveniles Charged for Robbery at General Smallwood Middle School

On Monday, December 19, 2022, a student at General Smallwood Middle School reported that two students forcibly stole his shoes.

The school resource officer and school administrative staff initiated an investigation.

After pursuing leads and consulting with the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office, two students are being charged on juvenile offense reports.

The students also face disciplinary action through the CCPS.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Cpl. Cook at 301-609-3282 ext.0479. The investigation is ongoing.