Charles County Officers Investigate Suspicious Vehicle and Locate Firearm and Drugs, Judge Releases Both Subjects Less Than 24 Hours Later

On Sunday, December 18, 2022, at 8:12 p.m., officers responded to the area of Glasva School Road and Allen’s View Place in Faulkner for the report of a suspicious vehicle.

Upon arrival, officers located a cargo-style box truck occupied by two subjects. Officers saw drug paraphernalia in plain view.

Further investigation revealed a shotgun, two loaded pistol magazines, and suspected cocaine, crack cocaine, MDMA (Ecstasy) and marijuana in the vehicle.

Christopher Dean Allen, 26 of Port Tobacco, was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute CDS, CDS possession, and a firearm charge.

Nikiti Sue Arbogast, 25 of King George, VA, was arrested and charged with CDS possession. Arbogast also had an unrelated outstanding arrest warrant.

On December 19, a District Court Commissioner ordered that Allen could be released from the Charles County Detention Center on an unsecured $3,000 personal bond. Arbogast was released on December 19 on personal recognizance.

Officer C. Cooley and Officer H. Gould investigated.

