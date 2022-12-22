Robert D. Stethem Educational Center School Resource Officer Investigating Possible Overdose, Student is Flown to Hospital
On Monday, December 19, 2022, a student arrived to school at the Robert D. Stethem Educational Center displaying signs of impairment.
The school administrators and the School Resource Officer were notified, and the student was transported by helicopter to a hospital.
The student remains hospitalized.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Officer Ondrish at 301-609-3282 ext. 636.
