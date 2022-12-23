Calvert County Detectives Seeking Identity of Theft Suspects

On Monday, December 19, 2022, during the early morning hours, deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division responded to Lazy River Road, Foxwood Lane, and Long Wolf Lane in Lusby, for several reported thefts from motor vehicles.

Investigation revealed several locked and unlocked vehicles were entered, tampered with, and items stolen

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Bureau (CIB) responded to the scene and assumed the investigation. Detectives are currently seeking the identity of theft suspects, believed to be juveniles.

One suspect is described as a white male wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt (white shirt underneath), blue jeans, a dark belt, and a black backpack.

The investigation is ongoing.

Citizens are reminded if they see something, say something; Call the Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 410-535-2800. Anyone with information about these thefts or suspects involved is asked to please contact Det. W. Wells at [email protected]

Citizens may remain anonymous thru the ‘Submit a Tip’ feature on the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office mobile app. To download, visit https://apps.myocv.com/share/a39520678 . Tipsters may also email [email protected]

