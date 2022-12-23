Wreaths Across America Honors Fallen Veterans in Calvert County

The national nonprofit organization Wreaths Across America has two official locations in Calvert County this year.

On Saturday, December 17th, National Wreaths Across America Day, ceremonies were held at All Saints Episcopal Church and Huntingtown United Methodist Church. Wreaths were laid at each veteran grave at All Saints Episcopal Church and Huntingtown United Methodist Church after the ceremony.

Following their ceremony, All Saints Parish also placed eight ceremonial wreaths dedicated to each branch of service (Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force), as well as the Coast Guard, Merchant Marines, and POW/MIA remembrance wreaths at the Chesapeake Beach Veterans’ Memorial Park.

Members of the community are invited to take a moment this holiday season to remember our fallen service members, honor those who currently serve, including those who will spend their holidays far from home, and teach the next generation about the sacrifices made for our freedom every day.

More information about Wreaths Across America is available at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org

Next National Wreaths Across America Day is December 16, 2023 – Each December, our mission to Remember, Honor and Teach is carried out by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as at more than 3,700 additional locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad.

Join us by sponsoring a veterans’ wreath at a cemetery near you, volunteering or donating to a local sponsorship group.

