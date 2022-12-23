Two Injured After Single Vehicle Strikes Utility Pole in California, Police Investigating Collision with Impaired Driving Suspected

On Thursday, December 22, 2022, at approximately 9:52 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the intersection of Three Notch Road and Chancellors Run Road in California, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Police arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle into a traffic utility pole in the Northbound lanes of Three Notch Road.

Deputies located an adult male driver and adult female passenger still in the vehicle. The female passenger was found in the front passenger seat with her pants partially off.

Fire and rescue personnel arrived and evaluated both victims for injuries. After attempting to speak with both victims, they were observed to be impaired and both victims were transported with unknown injuries to an area hospital.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and are investigating the collision.

A sand truck from the Maryland State Highway Administration was requested to the scene due to a large amount of fluids in the roadway.

