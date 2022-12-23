Department of Emergency Services Encourages Community Members to Prepare for Power Outages and Extreme Cold

The St. Mary’s County Department of Emergency Services encourages citizens to prepare for power outages, and to take steps to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.

When power outages occur during severe weather, the use of alternative power sources can cause carbon monoxide to build up in a home, garage, or camper, putting the people and animals inside at risk.

Every year in the U.S., more than 400 people die and approximately 50,000 people visit the emergency room due to accidental carbon monoxide poisoning.

You can take simple steps to help protect yourself and your household:

Never use a generator inside an enclosed space, such as inside your home, basement, or garage as carbon monoxide fumes can build up

Never use a gas range or oven to heat a home

Never leave the motor running in a vehicle parked in an enclosed or partially enclosed space, such as a garage

Change the batteries in your carbon monoxide detector every six months – If you don’t have a battery-powered or battery back-up detector, buy one soon. If you have a generator for backup power, part of your preparation should include:

Becoming familiar with the safety regulations that relate to your generator

Make sure you have enough fuel to last at least 24 hours

Start your generator at least once a month to be sure it starts easily

Check the oil levels and change as needed

When not in use, drain the fuel from the generator, but make sure you have enough on hand as mentioned above

Store all your extension cords in one place

With sustained, bitter cold temperatures and dangerous wind chills predicted this weekend, the Department of Emergency Services reminds all community members

to be treat extreme temperatures just as you would a coming snow or ice storm – Be prepared.

Prolonged cold conditions like those expected this week raise the risk of freezing home plumbing, community water main breaks, automobile failures, transportation interruptions, power outages, home heating system failures and more.

How to prepare:

Assemble an emergency kit – Include a flashlight, batteries, extra blankets, warm clothing, a battery-operated radio, food that is easy to open and prepare, and plenty of clean drinking water (at least one gallon per person per day) in case water supply lines are compromised.

Know where the main valves and switches are for gas, water, and electricity – and ensure you or someone you trust can operate them in case you need to shut them off.

If you must use portable space heaters to warm your home, check that yours has been tested and certified to the latest safety standards.

Keep heat sources at least three feet from combustible items, like paper, blankets, and curtains.

Never leave a fireplace or portable heater unattended; turn off heaters and extinguish flames when you leave the room or go to bed.

Never use appliances that weren’t designed to heat your home, such as cooking stoves and ovens, for that purpose.

Have a plan for a safe, warm place to go, and a way to get there, if it becomes unsafe to stay in your home.

Check on older loved ones and neighbors to ensure they are safe, warm, and healthy, and have the means to stay that way.