Prince George’s County Police Investigating Adult Female Killed in Single Vehicle Collision in Accokeek

The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash that took place early Friday morning. Investigators are working to confirm the identity of the deceased driver, an adult female, so her family can be notified.

On Friday, December 23, 2022, at approximately 1:55 a.m., officers responded to the area of Indian Head Highway and Berry Road for a single vehicle collision.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of an SUV was traveling southbound on Indian Head Highway, when for reasons that remain under investigation, lost control of the vehicle, and struck a utility pole. She was pronounced dead on scene.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device. Please refer to case number 22-0062696.