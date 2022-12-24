Firefighters from Charles and St. Mary’s County Operating on Scene of Large Building Fire at Potomac Motor Speedway in Mechanicsville

Police have been requested for traffic control at Aviation Yacht Club Road and Army Navy Drive, use caution in the area and expect delays.

Salt trucks from the Maryland State Highway Administration are responding to the fire scene and Army Navy Drive.

12/24/2022: On Saturday, December 24, 2022, at approximately 6:45 p.m., firefighters from Mechanicsville, Hollywood, Leonardtown, Seventh District, and Charles County responded to the Potomac Motor Speedway in Mechanicsville, for the reported large structure on fire.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find an approximate 75×25 foot barn fully engulfed in flames.

Expect a large amount of fire apparatus in the area.

Crews will be utilizing Wicomico Shores as a water supply point/closest fire hydrant. Use caution in the area and expect possible road closures/delays.

SMECO and the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal has been requested to the scene.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

UPDATE 7:10 p.m.: HAZMAT crews from NAS Patuxent River have been dispatched due to firefighters locating over thirty 55 gallon drums containing unknown materials.

HAZMAT crews were cancelled shortly after dispatch after the owner told crews the 55 gallon drums are used as trash cans during events and are not hazardous.

Live power lines are reportedly down, and crews are working on establishing water supply. Use caution in the area and expect extended delays.