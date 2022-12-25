SMECO Donates Pickup Truck to Tenth District Volunteer Fire Department

December 24, 2022

The Tenth District Volunteer Fire Department released the following.

“Recently, we were very fortunate to receive this vehicle as a donation from the Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative (SMECO) that we plan to use as a replacement brush truck.

We would like to send a HUGE thanks to SMECO and Steve Montgomery for his assistance in getting this truck.

Soon, the truck will be painted, lettered, and have a flat-bed installed to mount the brush truck skid unit. We hope to have this unit in service in the next two to three months.”


