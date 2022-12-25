SMECO Donates Pickup Truck to Tenth District Volunteer Fire Department

The Tenth District Volunteer Fire Department released the following.

“Recently, we were very fortunate to receive this vehicle as a donation from the Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative (SMECO) that we plan to use as a replacement brush truck.

We would like to send a HUGE thanks to SMECO and Steve Montgomery for his assistance in getting this truck.

Soon, the truck will be painted, lettered, and have a flat-bed installed to mount the brush truck skid unit. We hope to have this unit in service in the next two to three months.”

