Public Hearing: Weapons and Firearms Prohibited on Charles County-Owned or Operated Property

PUBLIC NOTICE – BILL 2022-14 – WEAPONS AND FIREARMS PROHIBITED ON COUNTY-OWNED OR OPERATED PROPERTY

The Charles County Commissioners will hold a Public Hearing on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, ­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­ at 6:00 p.m., in a hybrid format, both virtually and in person at the Charles County Government Building, 200 Baltimore Street, La Plata, Maryland, to consider Bill 2022-14.

The proposed legislation amends and renames Chapter 51 of the Code of Charles County, currently titled “Firearms” to “Firearms and Other Weapons,” to prohibit firearms and other weapons, as defined in the Md. Ann. Code, Criminal Law Article, within 100 yards of a building owned or operated by Charles County Government or the Board of Charles County Commissioners.

Individuals or representatives of groups wishing to make oral or written comments are encouraged to attend the hearing.

In-person: Speaker sign-up will begin 30 minutes (1/2 hour) prior to the hearing at the Charles County Government Building (200 Baltimore Street, La Plata) and will end at the commencement of the hearing.

Virtually: Call 240-776-6709 between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on January 11, 2023, to register to speak. Once registered, individuals will receive a virtual link to testify between 6pm– 9pm. after in-person speakers testify. If you are not available to speak when you are called, we have the right to move on to the next caller. Each speaker will be allotted three (3) minutes to speak.

Written or voicemail comments may be submitted in lieu of oral testimony, or to expand upon oral testimony, and will be accepted Friday, December 23, 2022, starting at 8 a.m. through 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 :

E-Comment: https://www.charlescountymd.gov/government/public-comments/bill-2022-14

Phone message: call 301-645-0652

Postal Mail/Hand Delivery: Commissioners of Charles County, 200 Baltimore Street, La Plata, Maryland 20646. *Comments sent by mail must be received no later than January 10, 2023.

Those individuals with special needs may contact the Commissioners’ Office at voice phone number 301-645-0550 or Maryland Relay Service TDD 1-800-735-2258 for assistance. Additional questions or concerns may be directed to Danielle Mitchell, Office of the County Attorney, 301-645-0555 or [email protected]

BY ORDER OF THE CHARLES COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

Reuben B. Collins, II., Esq., President

In the event the notified meeting is canceled due to inclement weather or acts of nature beyond the control of the County, all items scheduled to be discussed or heard at the meeting will be rescheduled to a later date at 6:00 pm in the County Commissioners Meeting Room and/or virtually.