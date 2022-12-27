Calvert County Family Network to Host Open Table Reception

Kickoff reception for interested volunteers set for Jan. 12, 2023

The Calvert County Family Network will host a kickoff reception to launch an Open Table initiative aimed at building social support networks to help individuals and families in need.

The Open Table model reflects the human potential of every person. Through relationship building and accessing social networks, a group of volunteers empower an individual or family with complex challenges to develop a plan and goals for the life they envision for themselves and their children. Volunteer “table members” commit to meeting regularly with the family or individual to provide support and to help them implement their life plan. Table members tap into their own social connections and knowledge of available community resources in support of that plan.

Community members and interested volunteers are encouraged to attend the informational kickoff event on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at 4 p.m., at the College of Southern Maryland, Prince Frederick Campus, located at 115 J W Williams Road, Building B.

For more information or to become a volunteer, contact Calvert County’s Open Table Coordinator, Jessica Roberson, at [email protected] or 410-535-1600, ext. 8809.

Calvert County Family Network is Calvert County’s Local Management Board (LMB). LMBs partner with local leaders, public and private agencies, and businesses to build communities where all children, youth and families can thrive. For more information visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/CCFN.