St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Searching for Escaped Rapist Walter Crouse Prentiss

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Walter Crouse Prentiss, age 42 of no fixed address, who is wanted for violating the conditions of his Pre-Trial Release and removing his GPS monitor.

Prentiss was incarcerated at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center for First-Degree Rape; three counts of First-Degree Assault, three counts of Second-Degree Assault and Malicious Destruction of Property, following an indictment which was filed on August 8, 2022. An arrest warrant was served on August 23, 2022.

According to court documents, Prentiss failed to show up at a December 9, 2022 court date. He was released on September 6, 2022 on a $500 cash bond

Anyone with information on Prentiss’ whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Joseph Bowling at 301-475-4200, ext. 71959 or email [email protected]

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.