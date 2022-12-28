St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Raises More Than $31,000 for Special Olympics Maryland

Through its fundraising events this year, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office has collected $31,612.15 for Special Olympics Maryland in 2022.

The Sheriff’s Office and its community partners raised money during the Law Enforcement Torch Run in September, and at the annual St. Mary’s Splash, held on Saturday, December 17, 2022.

The St. Mary’s Splash event in the cold waters of the Potomac River generated about $17,000 from participants.

The money raised funds for sports and leadership programs that will benefit more than 200 local Special Olympics athletes.

The mission of Special Olympics is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community, according to the organization.





