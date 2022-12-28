Ceremonial Swearing-in for Jaymi Sterling on Tuesday, January 3, 2022 – New State’s Attorney for St. Mary’s County

Jaymi Sterling, State’s Attorney-elect, to be sworn in as St. Mary’s County’s 22nd State’s Attorney. This historic ceremonial swearing-in is scheduled for Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 4 p.m. at the Circuit Court Courthouse, located at 41605 Courthouse Drive, Leonardtown; members of the public are welcome to attend.

The ceremony may also be viewed live on Facebook on the Jaymi Sterling Political Candidate page

Sterling is the first woman and first Asian-American to be elected to the office of State’s Attorney for St. Mary’s County!

As a career prosecutor with over 14 years of experience, Sterling has dedicated her career to public service with a focus on combating violent crimes, the opioid epidemic, and demanding stronger penalties for repeat offenders. “I am committed to honoring my campaign promises by operating the State’s Attorney’s Office with transparency, integrity and accountability. I will continue to ethically pursue justice for our county,” said Sterling.

The Honorable Michael J. Stamm, Administrative Judge, Circuit Court for St. Mary’s, will serve as Master of Ceremonies; Governor Larry Hogan, the Honorable Alexander Williams, Jr., Retired U.S. District Court Judge, District of Maryland, and St. Mary’s County Sheriff Steve Hall will provide remarks