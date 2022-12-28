January 2023 Events at the Calvert Marine Museum

Kick off the new year with tickets to the first Maritime Performance Series concert of the season! Plus, check out a new education fossil program and events celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr. For more information about museum happenings please visit: www.calvertmarinemuseum.com

Sunday, Jan. 1 – New Year’s Day – The Calvert Marine Museum and Museum Store will be closed on New Year’s Day. We will reopen at 10 a.m. on Monday, January 2.

Thursdays, Jan. 5 & 12 – Sea Squirts 10:15 a.m. & 11:15 a.m., This month's theme is See, Hear, Smell & Touch. Children 18 months to 3 years, with an adult, are invited to discover the museum together through music, stories, and special activities. Join us for story time and craft, available while supplies last. Sessions are 25 – 40 minutes. Sign up at the Admissions Desk when you arrive. Cost is free with admission.



1 – 4:30 p.m., Fossil hunters, bring your fossil finds from the Calvert Cliffs or other local areas to be identified! This service is provided for free; however, admission fees apply for access to CMM exhibits.

Monday, Jan. 16 – Holiday Event: Martin Luther King Jr. Day 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Join us as we shine the light on peace and harmony in our local community. Make a public commitment to your community by posting it on a promise wall sign. Find inspiration from the many quotes by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. scattered throughout the museum. Listen to a few stories and learn a little background about Martin Luther King Jr. and how his dream of peace is expressed by others at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. in the Harms Gallery. Included with museum admission.

Monday, Jan. 16 – Dee of St. Mary’s Dockside Tours 1 – 4 p.m., Step aboard the museum’s sailing skipjack for an up-close tour of her 56 ft deck with crew members during the offseason. Learn how watermen dredge for oysters, hoist the sails, and navigate the waterways of the Chesapeake. Included with museum admission.

Thursdays, Jan. 19 & 26 – Little Minnows 10:15 a.m. & 11:15 a.m., This month's theme is Five Senses. For preschoolers ages 3 – 5, with an adult. This program focuses on one of the museum's three themes. Join us for story time and craft, available while supplies last. Sessions are 25-40 minutes. Sign up at the Admissions Desk when you arrive. Cost is free with admission.

Friday, Jan. 20 – CMM Members Save 20% in the Museum Store 10:15 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., CMM members enjoy a 20% discount in the Museum Store today and on the 20th of every month. Purchases can be shipped via USPS, Priority Mail, or held at the store for curbside pickup.

Friday, Jan. 27 – Maritime Performance Series with the Ken & Brad Kolodner Quartet 7 p.m., The dynamic father-son duo pushes the boundaries of the Appalachian tradition by infusing their own brand of driving, innovative, tasteful and unique interpretations of traditional and original fiddle tunes and songs. Rounding out the quartet is the mid-Atlantic’s go-to bassist Alex Lacquement and one of the best-known purveyors of old-time music, West Virginia multi-instrumentalist Rachel Eddy. Performance is in the museum’s Harms Gallery starting at 7 p.m.; doors open at 6 p.m. with beer and wine for sale. Tickets are $20 online at bit.ly/MaritimeConcerts and $25 at the door, unless otherwise noted.