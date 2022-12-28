Chesapeake Life Center Offering Adult Grief Support Programs This Winter

Chesapeake Life Center will offer a variety of grief support groups for adults that will be meeting in person and virtually in the new year.

The following grief support groups will meet in person:

Drop-In Grief Support Groups are open to anyone grieving. Groups offer participants an opportunity to share their feelings and obtain support from others who are experiencing loss. There is no fee . These groups will meet as follows: North Beach Senior Center , 9010 Chesapeake Ave., North Beach, Maryland, from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 4, Feb. 1 and March 1. Southern Pines Senior Center, 20 Appeal Lane, Lusby, Maryland, from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 10, Feb. 7 and March 7. Calvert Pines Senior Center, 450 W. Dares Beach Road, Prince Frederick, Maryland, from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 17, Feb. 14 and March 21.

Loss of Life Partner/Spouse Monthly Evening Group is a group for individuals grieving the death of a spouse or life partner. It will meet on the center's campus at 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, Maryland, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on the second Wednesday of the month, Jan. 11, Feb. 8 and March 8.

Loss of Life Partner/Spouse 6-Week Group will provide support for those who have lost a spouse or partner. Participants will use materials taken from Alan Wolfelt's book on surviving the loss of a soulmate. It will meet at Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 1250 Emmanuel Church Road, Huntingtown, Maryland, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays Jan. 30 through March 6. The total cost is $60.

Grief and Movement — Movement has long been used to help those who are grieving cope with the impact of the loss. Aspects of yoga including gentle stretching, breathwork and mindful walking techniques will be used. This quarterly offering will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, on the Pasadena campus. The cost is $10.

Movement has long been used to help those who are grieving cope with the impact of the loss. Aspects of yoga including gentle stretching, breathwork and mindful walking techniques will be used. This quarterly offering will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, on the Pasadena campus. Sudden Loss 5-Week Group will meet weekly for five sessions to focus on how to heal from deaths that felt unexpected. Participants will learn grounding skills and how to safely express feelings of loss and its circumstances. The group will be led by two trauma-informed clinicians. A five-week commitment is required. Participants will be pre-screened to ensure that the group is a good fit. The group will meet on the Pasadena campus from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, March 14 through April 11. The total cost is $50.

One group will meet both in-person and virtually:

SoulCollage Grief Support Group has participants create a series of collages to commemorate lost loved ones and to visually journal the grief process. The group will meet from 5 to 8 p.m. Mondays, Jan. 9, Feb. 6 and March 6 at the center’s office at 9500 Medical Center Drive, Suite 250, in Largo, Maryland, as well as via Zoom.

Attendance restrictions and requirements will be updated using the most recent Centers for Disease Control guidelines and organizational policies prior to each event. Childcare is not provided, and children are not permitted in any of these groups.

The following groups will meet virtually via Zoom for Healthcare:

Loss of Life Partner/Spouse Monthly Morning Group is for individuals grieving the death of a spouse or life partner. It will meet from 10:30 a.m. to noon on the second Wednesday of the month, Jan. 11, Feb. 8 and March 8.

Quarterly Child Loss Support Workshop is for parents grieving the death of a child, regardless of age or circumstance. It will meet from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11 via Zoom. The cost is $10.

General Loss 4-Week Group is a facilitated support group offering attendees an opportunity to explore grief themes and share strategies for navigating grief in a community of trust. A four-week commitment is required. It will meet from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 26 through Feb. 16. The total cost is $40.

Acknowledging that not everyone has access to this technology or may not be comfortable with it, the center suggests people call or email the office and grief professionals will work with individuals to help them find other appropriate resources if needed. Registration is required for all groups and can be completed by calling 888-501-7077 or emailing [email protected]. Visit www.hospicechesapeake.org/events for a complete listing of in-person and virtual groups and workshops for adults and children.

