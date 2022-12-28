St. Mary’s County Health Department Awarded $357,000 in Grants to Support Youth Mentoring and Violence Prevention

The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) was awarded grant funding in the amount of $357,000 to support youth mentoring and violence prevention programs in St. Mary’s County.

This funding was provided through competitive grants from the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services

The funding will expand the capacity of youth mentoring locally through nonprofit and faith-based groups. The grant also supports the implementation of a local Strengthening Families Program (SFP). SFP is an evidence-based family skills training program that has achieved international acclaim for its outcomes. The local SFP is offered in partnership with Pyramid Healthcare.

SMCHD will also expand the current Adverse Childhood Experiences Data Dashboard to include local violence data, establish a digital platform that advances access to local youth mentoring programs, and work with community partners to create a county-wide violence intervention and prevention plan.

“This funding comes at a critical time of supporting youth mental health, preventing violence, and building resilience in our community,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer. “Our residents and many community partners are committed to a bright, hopeful future for our youth. I am grateful for the exceptional work of our SMCHD Health Promotions and Community Services Division Director, Angela Cochran, and others on our team who achieved these funds for our county.”