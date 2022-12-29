Maryland State Police Searching for Suspect Vehicle In Fatal Hit-And-Run Crash in Anne Arundel County

December 28, 2022 (GLEN BURNIE, MD) Maryland State Police are searching for the suspect vehicle and driver believed to be connected to a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred this morning in Anne Arundel County.

Shortly before 1:55 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Glen Burnie Barrack responded to the area of southbound I-97 at Maryland Route 648 for a report of a struck pedestrian.

According to a preliminary investigation, the victim, identified as Delroy Roderick Ben, 54, of Glen Burnie, Maryland, was struck by what investigators believe was a 2010-18 black Audi A8 or S8 (stock photo of the suspect vehicle pictured below). Ben, who was on the road for unknown reasons, was declared deceased at the scene.

The driver of the Audi failed to remain at the scene. Investigators believe the vehicle will have damage to the right front corner and is missing the passenger side mirror. The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation.

The road was closed until about 4:45 a.m. following the crash. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Maryland State Police Glen Burnie Barrack at 410-761-5130.

The crash remains under investigation.

