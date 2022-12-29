Broomes Island Man Arrested During Burglary in Lusby

On Wednesday, December 21, 2022, Deputy J. Smith responded to the 500 block of Short Court in Lusby, for the report of a burglary in progress.

Investigation revealed the homeowner heard a loud banging outside the residence.

Deputies arrived on the scene and also heard yelling and a loud banging noise coming from a detached garage behind the property.

Upon entering the garage, a male was observed wearing a rifle, holding a tackle box, yelling at deputies.

The male was identified as Justin Paul Garber, 40 of Broomes Island.

A search of Garber’s person revealed two hypodermic needles, a Super 8 airsoft rifle, and a green tackle box.

Garber was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and was charged with Burglary Second Degree, Theft: $100 to Under $1500, CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia, and Trespassing: Private Property.

