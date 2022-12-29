Broomes Island Man Arrested During Burglary in Lusby

December 29, 2022

Justin Paul Garber, 40 of Broomes Island

On Wednesday, December 21, 2022, Deputy J. Smith responded to the 500 block of Short Court in Lusby, for the report of a burglary in progress.

Investigation revealed the homeowner heard a loud banging outside the residence.

Deputies arrived on the scene and also heard yelling and a loud banging noise coming from a detached garage behind the property.

Upon entering the garage, a male was observed wearing a rifle, holding a tackle box, yelling at deputies.

The male was identified as Justin Paul Garber, 40 of Broomes Island.

A search of Garber’s person revealed two hypodermic needles, a Super 8 airsoft rifle, and a green tackle box.

Garber was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and was charged with Burglary Second Degree, Theft: $100 to Under $1500, CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia, and Trespassing: Private Property.

