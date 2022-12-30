Explosion and Fire at North Beach Public Works Building Reportedly Caused by Electric Vehicle

On Thursday, December 29, 2022, at approximately 7:05 p.m., firefighters from Calvert and Anne Arundel County responded to the North Beach Public Works Building, 4030 11th Street in North Beach, for the reported commercial building fire.

Firefighters arrived on the scene in just 2 minutes and found fire showing from a 40 x 75 garage located on the complex.

Crews quickly established a water supply and deployed a handline to attack the fire and bring it under control within minutes of arrival. The fire was brought under control in ten minutes.

Firefighters reported an investigation identified the fire originated in an electric vehicle stored in the garage. Crews checked for extension above the area where the vehicle was parked, but found none, and there was no extension into an attached office. Smoke damage in the garage was substantial.

There were no reported injuries and no one was in the building at the time of the fire.

North Beach VFD was assisted by the Dunkirk, Huntingtown VFD’s, and Stations 42 and 9 from the Anne Arundel County Fire Department.

The NBVFD urges all owners of electric vehicles to ensure they are not left unattended while charging and are inspected regularly to ensure they are in good working order.

All photos are courtesy of the North Beach VFD.

