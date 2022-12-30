Child Suffers Graze Wound After Playing with Firearm in Apartment, Police Investigating

The Prince George’s County Police Department is investigating how a child accessed a gun inside of an apartment in Temple Hills this afternoon. While playing with the gun, it went off causing a slight graze wound. No one else in the apartment was injured.

On December 29, 2022, at approximately 2:00 p.m., Prince George’s County Police officers responded to the 2500 block of Southern Avenue. The child was transported from the scene to a hospital for treatment.

Detectives are working to determine how the child accessed the weapon and whose gun it is. The investigation is on-going.

If anyone has information relevant to this case, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-749-5064.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please reference case 22-0063649.