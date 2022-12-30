Occupants and Two Pets Displaced After Camper Fire at Solomons Navy Annex, No Injuries Reported

On Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at approximately 7:05 p.m., firefighters from Calvert and St. Mary’s County responded to the Navy Recreational Center located at 13855 South Solomons Island Road in Solomons, for the reported commercial vehicle on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene and found fire showing from a 18 foot pull behind camper.

Upon the primary search, Solomons firefighters rescued a dog which was trapped within the camper. The crew from Ambulance 237 check out the dog for smoke inhalation and was released to the owners.

A working fire dispatch brought the District Fire Chief to the scene to assist with overhaul and investigation.

Units from NAS Patuxent River responded and operated on the scene for approximately 1 hour and 30 minutes. Crews returned to service after finding accommodations for the occupants and two pets.

No known injuries were reported.

Cause of the fire is unknown and remains under investigation.

All photos are courtesy of the Solomons Volunteer Fire Department, NAS Patuxent River.

