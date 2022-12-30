Patrol Officers Arrest 18-Year-Old Suspect Minutes After Attempted Armed Carjacking

Prince George’s County Police patrol officers arrested a man who had minutes earlier attempted an armed carjacking in District Heights. The suspect is 18-year-old Messiah Jones of District Heights.

On December 28, 2022, at approximately 7:15 pm, officers responded to the 2700 block of Lorring Drive in District Heights. The victim advised officers the suspect had demanded his car keys at gunpoint.

The victim complied. The suspect entered the victim’s car but couldn’t start the engine and then ran from the scene.

Officers quickly responded to the victim’s call for help and observed the suspect nearby in the 3000 block of Donnell Drive.

He was taken into custody without incident. A loaded handgun with an extended magazine was recovered from his waistband.

Jones is charged with armed carjacking and possession of a firearm.

If anyone has information relevant to this case, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-3788.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please reference case 22-0063649

