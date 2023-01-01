“Remember me with love and laughter, not tears, for I am with my Lord and Savior”

Deborah Lynn (Shreve/Dawson) Estabrook went home to heaven on Tuesday, December 20, 2022.

Debbie was born June 12, 1957 in Lynchburg, VA. She was the oldest daughter to Charles and Myrtle Shreve. She was a devoted Christian and member of the Church of God family.

Debbie was a talented musician and singer. She worked in the home health care field for many years in Maryland and Tennessee. She was special to many, but her greatest joys were spending time with the loves of her life, her three boys and three grandsons.

She is proceeded in death by her husband Robert Estabrook, parents Charles and Myrtle Shreve, brother Charles Shreve Jr., and her granddaughter Savannah Dawson.

She is survived by her sons, Crosby Dawson of Leonardtown, MD, Daniel Dawson of Portland, TN and Neal Jr. Dawson of California, MD; her grandsons, Jacob Dawson, Colton Dawson, and Dylan Dawson. Her sisters Wanda Shifflet (Kenny) of WV, Vicky Williams (Enoch) of MD, Kathy Shreve of MD, and Bobbi Flores (Lee) of NC and sister-in-law Karen Shreve of NC, and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to give a special thank you to her caregivers, Laurel and Mike Flagg and their family.

The family will have a celebration of life in honor of Debbie, on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. officiated by Pastor Paul Campbell (Debbie’s Uncle) at Abundant Harvest Ministries, 39041 East Colonial Highway, Hamilton, VA 20158.

In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to Wanda Shifflet to go towards the funeral service and donations to the Church of God Ministries and Saint Jude Children’s Cancer Society of America.

Please mail donations to 86 Magellan Drive, Martinsburg, WV 25404.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.