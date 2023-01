Kathleen Anne Amos, 69, of Lexington Park, MD passed away on December 3rd, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones. Kathleen was born on April 30th, 1953, to the late Harry Oliver Ewing, and Dorothy (Derr) Ewing in Washington, D.C.

All Funeral Services are private.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.mgfh.com