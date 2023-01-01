James Carlton Youngerman, “Jim”, 85,

James graduated from Poolesville Highschool in 1955 where he then enlisted in 1958 to the United States Army. During his service, which included two combat tours in Vietnam (Bearcat 9th Air Cavalry) and Vietnam Cameron Bay. He was stationed in Ft. Jackson SC, Ft. Story, Ft. Eustis VA, Ft. Lewis WA, St. Nazaire France, Ft. Knox KY, Ft. Detrick MD, Ft. Meade MD, Karlsruhe Germany, North Point Germany, Ft. Dix NJ, Ft. Sill OK, and received several decorations for his honorable service. After 20 years of service, Jim retired from the Army in 1978 as a CW03 and went to work at the Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant until he became the owner/operator of the Lusby Sunoco from 1988-1998. Jim had a great love for the outdoors from an early age. That love included hunting, fishing, camping, and gardening. He also was an avid animal lover both domestic and wild, and had an incredible appetite for reading military history and anything Western. He was an active member of the VFW, American Legion Post 274, and MOAA. He enjoyed spending time with the ones he loved the most.
The family will receive friends on Monday December 19th 2022 in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD from 9:00am to 10:00am, where a funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 10:00am with Pastor Daniel Simmons officiating. Interment will follow at the Charles Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Leonardtown, MD. Serving as pallbearers will be Roger Youngerman, Austin Youngerman, David Youngerman, Mark Garner, Jay Cody, and Mike Fraley. Contributions may be made to the Folds of Honor, 9500 N 129th E Ave, Suite 235, Owasso, OK 74055, and the Wounded Warriors Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675. Condolences may be made to the family at www.mgfh.com. Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home and Cremation Services, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.