St. Mary’s County Firefighters Respond to House Fire in Callaway for the First Call of 2023

On Sunday, January 1, 2023, at approximately 12:48 a.m., firefighters from Valley Lee, Bay District, NAS Patuxent River, Leonardtown, Hollywood, and Seventh District responded to the 44000 block of Widgeon Place in Callaway, for the reported attached garage on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a two-story residence with smoke showing from the attached garage with the homeowner using a garden hose to extinguish the fire.

Firefighters from Valley Lee deployed an attack line and extinguished hot spots and checked the attic and surrounding area for extensions.

The incident was scaled back with all departments but Valley Lee and Bay District being placed in service.

Personnel operated on the scene for over 30 minutes. The homeowner told firefighters the fire is believed to have started from used fireworks being placed into a trashcan.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal was contacted, however, the fire is not under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

