Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department Receives Federal Grant for New Battery Hydraulic Rescue Tools

On Wednesday, December 21, 2022, the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department was notified that we had been selected by the Assistance to Firefighters Federal Grant program of selection of our 2021 application for award.

MVFD will be receiving approximately $75,000 for 6 new hydraulic battery tools. Two cutters, two spreaders, and two rams as well as 12 batteries.

After extensive testing the Department recently selected Holmatro tools as we move to replace our older 5000psi corded hydraulic extrication tools. As vehicle constriction types and materials have changed over time we have encountered vehicles that our tools cannot cut, slowing victim removal and requiring altered tactics.

We recently purchased one Holmatro Cutter and Spreader for RS2 as a result of this testing.



Both rams, one cutter, and one spreader will be added to RS2 to complete the extrication tool complement and match the existing Holmatro cutter and spreader. Each tool comes with one charger and two batteries. Each charger has the ability to charge one battery on its dock, as well as the battery on each tool simultaneously.

The chargers will run while RS2 is on its shoreline or has its generator on, ensuring the batteries will always be fully charged.

The second cutter and spreader from this grant will be placed on a department Engine Company.

Here are two stories about the previous testing we have performed in the fall of 2021.

“The primary goal of the Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) is to meet the firefighting and emergency response needs of fire departments and non-affiliated emergency medical service organizations.

Since 2001, AFG has helped firefighters and other first responders obtain critically needed equipment, protective gear, emergency vehicles, training and other resources necessary for protecting the public and emergency personnel from fire and related hazards.”

Here are two stories about the previous testing MVFD have performed in the fall of 2021. https://www.mvfd.com/news/1910/HydraulicBattery-Rescue-Tools-Demonstration and https://www.mvfd.com/news/1914/HURST-Jaws-of-Life-and-Genesis-Rescue-Systems-Demo

