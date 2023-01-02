St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating New Year’s Day Vehicle Fire in Scotland

On Sunday, January 1, 2022, at approximately 9:40 a.m., firefighters from Ridge and NAS Webster Field responded to the area of 49962 Cornfield Harbor Road in Scotland, for the reported vehicle fire.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a vehicle fully engulfed in flames, firefighters quickly extinguished the vehicle before the fire extended into the nearby woods.

The fire is under investigation by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

Firefighters operated on the scene for approximately 30 minutes.

All photos courtesy of the Ridge Volunteer Fire Department.

