St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Identity of Suspect Who Caused Water Damage to Rooms at The Inn at Leonardtown

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a property destruction investigation.

On Monday, Dec. 23, 2022, during the overnight hours, the pictured female met with someone at the Inn at Leonardtown. The female is suspected of causing intentional extensive water damage to the rented room, as well as surrounding rooms.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Deputy Bianca Salas at 301-475-4200, ext. 78160 or email [email protected] Case # 65440-22

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

