Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Burglaries to Ruddy Duck and Residence on Dowell Road

UPDATE 11:35 a.m.: Police Activity on Dowell Road has been cleared at this time. Suspect appears to be a white male with long red hair.

Anyone seeing this subject or suspicious activity in the area should report it.

Incident appears to be isolated at this time.

UPDATE 10:42 a.m.: Police responded to the 13000 block of Dowell Road in Solomons, for the reported burglary to an occupied residence.

The 911 caller reported they received a phone call from their child who screaming someone that someone was in their bedroom.

The incident was caught on home surveillance video. After reviewing the video footage, police advised the suspect is a white male with long hair and was last seen wearing a black ski mask, grey shirt or jacket, black sweatpants, bright red gloves and black shoes

Police arrived at the residence and observed blood on a broken window to the residence and inside of the residence.

The suspect possibly involved in multiple burglaries across Calvert/St. Mary’s County. Police are on the scene of the Ruddy Duck investigating a burglary which is believed to be unrelated.

We will provide updates when they become available.

1/3/2022 @ 10:05 a.m.: Police Activity on Dowell Road in Solomons.

Police ask citizens to stay in your residence and report any suspicious subjects.

Updates will be provided when they become available.