Waldorf Gas Station Sells $1.5 Million FAST PLAY Ticket!

Player bought ticket Monday in Charles County

A lucky player just made Maryland Lottery FAST PLAY history, buying the second-largest winning ticket in a progressive jackpot game since FAST PLAY’s launch in February 2020.

US Fuel located at 2050 Crain Highway in Waldorf sold a ticket worth $1,540,419 on Tuesday, Jan. 2, in the FAST PLAY Hit the Jackpot game.

This was the third and final progressive jackpot-winning ticket for the $20 game, which had a progressive jackpot that started at $250,000 and grew with the sale of each ticket until a progressive jackpot-winner was sold. The first progressive jackpot-winning ticket in Hit the Jackpot was sold Nov. 24, 2021 at Giant #194 in Annapolis with a prize of $786,946.

The largest prize ever won in Maryland’s FAST PLAY instant-win games came from a Diamond Mine ticket — a $2.6 million winner sold Oct. 21, 2021 by Pulaski Liquor Emporium in Baltimore.

Lottery officials encourage the winner to sign the back of the ticket immediately and put it in a safe location. FAST PLAY winners have 182 days from the date the ticket was sold to claim prizes.

Also celebrating is Charles County’s US Fuel. The retailer earns a $1,000 bonus from the Lottery for selling the lucky ticket.

Since the final progressive jackpot ticket has been sold, the game has closed.