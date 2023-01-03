Waldorf Gas Station Sells $1.5 Million FAST PLAY Ticket!

January 3, 2023

Player bought ticket Monday in Charles County

A lucky player just made Maryland Lottery FAST PLAY history, buying the second-largest winning ticket in a progressive jackpot game since FAST PLAY’s launch in February 2020.

US Fuel located at 2050 Crain Highway in Waldorf sold a ticket worth $1,540,419 on Tuesday, Jan. 2, in the FAST PLAY Hit the Jackpot game.

This was the third and final progressive jackpot-winning ticket for the $20 game, which had a progressive jackpot that started at $250,000 and grew with the sale of each ticket until a progressive jackpot-winner was sold. The first progressive jackpot-winning ticket in Hit the Jackpot was sold Nov. 24, 2021 at Giant #194 in Annapolis with a prize of $786,946.

The largest prize ever won in Maryland’s FAST PLAY instant-win games came from a Diamond Mine ticket — a $2.6 million winner sold Oct. 21, 2021 by Pulaski Liquor Emporium in Baltimore.

Lottery officials encourage the winner to sign the back of the ticket immediately and put it in a safe location. FAST PLAY winners have 182 days from the date the ticket was sold to claim prizes.

Also celebrating is Charles County’s US Fuel. The retailer earns a $1,000 bonus from the Lottery for selling the lucky ticket.

Since the final progressive jackpot ticket has been sold, the game has closed.

This entry was posted on January 3, 2023 at 11:03 am and is filed under All News, Charles News, County, Good News, More News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.