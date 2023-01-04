Big Winners Throughout Southern Maryland to End 2022 and Bring in the New Year

January 3, 2023, Players across Maryland won more than $32.2 million during week ending Jan. 1

A $1 million scratch-off winner in Severn and a Multi-Match jackpot-winning ticket worth $690,000 sold in Landover were the biggest Maryland Lottery prizes of the week. Meanwhile, another five players landed prizes of $100,000 on tickets sold in Baltimore (two), Glen Burnie, Landover and Waldorf.

In all, 43 players across the state won or claimed prizes of $10,000 or more, and the Lottery paid more than $32.2 million in prizes in the seven days ending Jan. 1.

Winners of prizes larger than $25,000 must redeem their tickets at the Maryland Lottery Claims Center in Baltimore, which is open by appointment only. Prizes of up to $5,000 can be claimed at any of more than 400 Expanded Cashing Authority Program (XCAP) locations. All Maryland Lottery retailers are authorized to redeem tickets up to and including $600. More information is available on the How To Claim page of mdlottery.com.

Here is the weekly roundup of big winners:

Scratch-off Prizes Claimed Dec. 26, 2022-Jan. 1, 2023:

$1 Million Prize

Show Me $1,000,000!, 7-Eleven #25410, 500 Donaldson Avenue, Severn

$100,000 Prizes

$50,000 Prizes

$30,000 Prizes

$20,000 Prizes

Lady Luck, 7-Eleven #26997, 29 Olney-Sandy Spring Road, Ashton

Lady Luck, Rodman’s Discount Gourmet, 5148 Nicholson Lane, Kensington

$10,000 Prizes

FAST PLAY and Draw Game Tickets Sold for Drawings Dec. 26, 2022- Jan. 1, 2023:

BONUS MATCH 5

$50,000 ticket sold Dec. 27 at Fenton Citgo, 8333 Fenton Street, Silver Spring (unclaimed as of Jan. 3)

FAST PLAY

$100,000 Towering 10s ticket sold Dec. 27 at Royal Farms #022-E, 200 Oak Manor Drive, Glen Burnie (unclaimed as of Jan. 3)

$20,000 Winfall Doubler ticket sold Dec. 30 at Royal Farms #185, 118 Mount Carmel Road, Parkton (claimed)

MEGA MILLIONS

$10,000 ticket sold Dec. 29 at Harris Teeter #409, 22700 Sweet Shrub Drive, Clarksburg (claimed)

$10,000 ticket sold Dec. 30 at Wings Sports Bar & Café, 8406 Washington Boulevard, Jessup (claimed)

$10,000 ticket sold Dec. 27 at 7-Eleven #28808, 1301 University Boulevard, Takoma Park (unclaimed as of Jan. 3)

MUTI-MATCH

$690,000 ticket sold Dec. 23 (for the Dec. 26 drawing) at Safeway #1815, 337 East Ridgeville Boulevard, Mount Airy (unclaimed as of Jan. 3)

PICK 5

$50,000 ticket sold Dec. 31 at Old Fitzgerald’s Liquors, 7701 Crain Highway, Upper Marlboro (unclaimed as of Jan. 3)

$50,000 ticket sold Jan. 1 at Food Mart Citgo, 11901 Business Park Drive, Waldorf (unclaimed as of Jan. 3)

$25,000 ticket sold Dec. 27 at Wawa #578-E, 4017 North Point Boulevard, Dundalk (claimed)

$25,000 ticket sold Jan. 1 at Suitland Road Exxon, 6500 Suitland Road, Morningside (unclaimed as of Jan. 3)

$25,000 ticket sold Dec. 30 at Charles Station, 3030 St. Charles Parkway, Waldorf (unclaimed as of Jan. 3)

RACETRAX

$36,400 ticket sold Dec. 27 at Phoenix CMF, 14243 Jarrettsville Pike, Phoenix (unclaimed as of Jan. 3)

$21,378 ticket sold Dec. 30 at Crown Salisbury, 28768 Ocean Gateway, Salisbury (claimed)

$20,381 ticket sold Dec. 29 at Green Valley Marketplace, 1238 Baydale Drive, Arnold (claimed)

$19,702.80 ticket sold Dec. 28 at High’s #062, 2861 Jessup Road, Jessup (claimed)

$16,432.60 ticket sold Dec. 28 at Super Convenience, 6010 66 th Avenue, Riverdale (claimed)

Avenue, Riverdale (claimed) $14,465 ticket sold Dec. 31 at Rodman’s Discount Stores, 4301 Randolph Road, Silver Spring (unclaimed as of Jan. 3)

$11,971 ticket sold Dec. 28 at Manokeek Wine & Spirits, 7091 Berry Road, Accokeek (unclaimed as of Jan. 3)

$10,860.80 ticket sold Dec. 29 at Pikesville Mobil, 1509 Reisterstown Road, Pikesville (claimed)

$10,616 ticket sold Dec. 31 at AJ Liquors, 3801 Bladensburg Road, Brentwood (unclaimed as of Jan. 3)

The Maryland Lottery encourages players to check their tickets by scanning them at any Lottery retailer or with the Lottery’s mobile apps. Draw game winners have 182 days from the date of a drawing to claim their prizes, and scratch-off winners have 182 days from the announced end-of-game date.