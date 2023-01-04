St. Mary’s College of Maryland Partners with Cecil College for New Chemistry and Biochemistry Articulation Agreements

Students from Cecil College now can easily transfer into St. Mary’s College of Maryland’s chemistry and biochemistry majors with the signing of two new articulation agreements.

Assistant Professor of Biochemistry Shanen M. Sherrer led the development of these agreements, which lay out the sequence of courses required at both institutions to allow transfer students to complete their bachelor’s degree in four semesters after their associate degree.

Prospective transfer students should apply to the St. Mary’s College Office of Admission at least six months prior to the start of the semester they wish to transfer. They should also consult with an academic adviser at Cecil College and the Office of Admission at St. Mary’s College for assistance in choosing courses to promote timely graduation. These new articulation agreements are available to part-time students as well. More information on the admission process at St. Mary’s College can be found on the college’s website.

This multi-institutional partnership emerged from Assistant Professor Sherrer’s interactions with Cecil College Associate Professor of Chemistry Ebony D. Roper at the 2022 Maryland Collegiate STEM Conference.