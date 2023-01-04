Waldorf Man Arrested After Shooting Gun During a Dispute Over a Parking Spot – Released on Personal Recognizance

On December 29, 2022, at 5:58 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2900 block of Mourning Dove Place in Waldorf for the report of shots fired.

Investigation revealed that neighbors were involved in a dispute over an assigned parking space when the suspect, Ronald Shaquille Ellison, Jr., 28 of Waldorf, went into his residence, retrieved a handgun, and came outside. He then stood on his front steps and discharged several rounds into the air.

Ellison was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment.

On December 30, a district court commissioner ordered that Ellison could be released on personal recognizance.

PFC M. Fields investigated.

