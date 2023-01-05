St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Provides Safe Exchange Parking at its Stations

Under video surveillance by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, the Safe Exchange locations are marked by posted signs for child custody exchanges, in-person transactions, meeting with a buyer or a seller for online transactions, or any other reason to meet publicly.

The Sheriff’s Office provides Safe Exchange parking at each of its district offices:

District 1 Station at 37575 Charlotte Hall School Road in Charlotte Hall

Sheriff’s Office Headquarters at 23150 Leonard Hall Drive in Leonardtown

District 3 Station at 23125 Camden Way in California

District 4 Station at 21633 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park

In October 2020, Eagle Scout Jaden Arnold and his crew installed the first Safe Exchange spaces at the District 1 Station and at the Sheriff’s Office Headquarters, and the Sheriff’s Office then added the spaces to the remaining stations.

