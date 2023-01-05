St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Summonses Served – December 2022

12/03/22- Kalisa Renae Hall, age 24 of Leonardtown- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Allebach# 392.

12/04/22- Gregory Myles Garner, age 19 of California- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Shubrooks# 389.

12/04/22- Tiffany Michelle Eckloff, age 32 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Chase-Johnson# 407.

12/06/22- Nicole Mae Frye, age 23 of Ridge- Trespass: Private Property by Dep. Hunsinger# 385.

12/07/22- Neves Izabela Ticona, age 33 of California- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Walker# 366.

12/07/22- Anthonia Agboola, age 45 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree by DFC. Westphal# 337.

12/07/22- Angel Sue Pirner, age 24 of Avenue- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Myers# 364.

12/08/22- Dashawn James Lee Lawson, age 28 of Leonardtown- Malicious Destruction of Property by DFC. Fenwick# 338.

12/08/22- Sharia Natalia Buck, age 35 of California- Animal Cruelty: Fail to Provide by Dep. Rodriguez# 409.

12/09/22- Rodney Delray Taylor, age 56 of Hollywood- Motor Vehicle/Unlawful Taking by Dep. Hill# 361.



12/09/22-Patrick Charles Koller, age 42 of Pennsylvania- Violate Protective Order (14 counts) by Dep. Hill# 361.

12/10/22- Martel Aloysius Mason, age 21 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree and Malicious Destruction of Property by Dep. Wilhelmi# 365.

12/10/22- Tyler Donell McKinney, age 18 of Lexington Park- Malicious Destruction of Property by Dep. Welch# 399.

12/10/22- Joren Alberto Perez Garcia, age 20 of Lexington Park- Sex Offense 3rd and 4th Degree and Violate Protective Order by Dep. Kirscht# 395.

12/11/22- Michael Tyree Mitchell, age 40 of Great Mills- Theft and Trespass: Private Property by Dep. Reynolds# 394.

12/11/22- Michael Wade Blackistone, age 40 of Lexington Park- Theft by Dep. Reynolds# 394.

12/12/22- Jakob Nathaniel Tullos, age 23 of Avenue- DWI, Handgun in Vehicle, Loaded Handgun in Vehicle, and Failure to Control Speed to Avoid Collision by Sgt. Pesante# 153.

12/12/22- Darius Antonio Varlack, age 42 of Hollywood- Possess/Issue Forged Currency by DFC. Fenwick# 338.

12/12/22- John Daniel Andries, age 37 of Piney Point- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Walker# 366.

12/15/22- Joshua Alan Moore, age 33 of Mechanicsville- Theft by Dep. Haas# 367.

12/15/22 – Donald Elwood Corbin, age 53 of Lexington Park – Theft Scheme: $25,000 to $100,000 by Sgt. Merritt #139.

12/16/22 – Edward Allen Cook, age 43 of Lexington Park – Second-Degree Assault by Deputy Deinert #401.

12/16/22 – Shawn Michael Clark, age 30 of no fixed address – Theft: $100 to under $1,500 by Deputy Dixon #380.

12/18/22 – Jontae Lamont Proctor, age 19 of Leonardtown – Two counts of Reckless Endangerment and three counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Minor by Deputy Lawrence #279.

12/19/22 – David Lloyd Adams, age 34 of California – Second-Degree Assault by Deputy Palmer #373.

12/19/22 – William Reed Mesmer, age 54 of California – 15 counts of Firearm Possession/Felony Conviction; Illegal Possession of Ammo; First-Degree Assault; Second-Degree Assault, 11 counts of Rifle/Shotgun Possession with Felony Conviction and Reckless Endangerment by Deputy Tasciotti #398.

12/20/22 – Felicia Young, age 59 of Mechanicsville – Theft: $100 to under $1,500 by Deputy Tasciotti #398.

12/21/22 – Joseph Wayne Hancock, age 37 of Avenue – Interception of Communication by Deputy Senatore #404.

12/22/22 – Chanta Ajaya Middleton, age 41 of Lexington Park – Unauthorized Removal of Motor Vehicle by Deputy Shubrooks #389.

12/22/22 – Kevin Maurice Walls, age 60 of Lexington Park – Theft: Less than $100 and Attempted Theft: Less than $100 by Deputy Rodriguez #409.

12/22/22 – Justin Phillip Nelson, age 21 of Hollywood – CDS Possession with Intent to Distribute, Manufacture CDS and CDS Possession: Cannabis more than 10 grams by Deputy Katulich #363.

12/22/22 – Maurice Stoney, age 55 of Lexington Park – Theft: $1,500 to under $25,000 by Deputy Truss #402.

12/23/22 – Dallas Deondre Roberts, age 18 of Lexington Park – CDS Possession: Not Cannabis by Lt. Ellis #245.

12/25/22 – Exsai Hernandez-Herrera, age 26 of California – Failure of Vehicle Driver to Stop at Accident and Failure of Vehicle Driver to Furnish Required ID by Deputy Reynolds #394.

12/26/22 – Brandon Lee Holdaway, age 27 of Leonardtown – Second-Degree Assault by Deputy Senatore #404.

12/26/22 – Thomas Cornell Biscoe, age 58 of Lexington Park – Second-Degree Assault by Deputy Walker #366.

12/27/22 – Justin Darrell Biscoe, age 35 of Lexington Park – Theft: Less than $100 by DFC Schell #359.

12/27/22 – George Houston Russell Jr., age 52 of Lexington Park – Theft: Less than $100 by Deputy Myers #364.

12/27/22 – Charlita Lashawn Watts, age 43 of Lexington Park – Conspiracy to Distribute Cocaine by Cpl. Potter #255.

12/29/22 – James Russell MacDonald, age 53 of Hollywood – Malicious Destruction of Property under $1,000 by Deputy Hill #381.

12/29/22 – Caleb McKay Buckler, age 23 of Hollywood – CDS: Possession Cannabis more than 10 grams by Cpl. Holdsworth #305.

12/29/22 – Savana Danielle Wilkinson, age 29 of Lexington Park – Second-Degree Assault by Deputy Hill #381.