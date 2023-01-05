Huntingtown Man Charged with Impaired Driving After Causing Six Vehicle Collision in Mechanicsville

On Monday, January 2, 2023, at approximately 5:25 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Golden Beach Road and Dogwood Circle in Mechanicsville, for a motor vehicle collision reported serious with one trapped.

911 callers reported at least five or six vehicles involved and found the operator of a Chevrolet pickup truck was trapped and appeared to be heavily intoxicated/impaired.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find five vehicles in the roadway and the Chevy pickup truck off the roadway with the male operator still inside but not trapped.

Emergency medical personnel evaluated at least six patients. It is unknown if any victims were transported. Fire and rescue personnel operated on the scene for over 40 minutes.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office administered field sobriety testing on the operator of the 2015 Chevrolet pickup truck, who was later placed into custody and identified as Earl Allen Mayberry, Jr., age 51 of Huntingtown, MD.

After the crash investigation, Mayberry was placed as the at fault vehicle and charged with the following.

DRIVING VEH IN EXCESS OF REASONABLE AND PRUDENT SPEED ON HWY

FAILURE TO RETURN TO & REMAIN AT SCENE OF ACCIDENT INVOLVING ATTENDED (VEH.DAMAGE,PROPERTY DAMAGE)

FAILURE TO STOP AFTER ACCIDENT INVOLVING DAMAGE TO ATTENDED (VEH., PROPERTY)

FAILURE TO IMMEDIATELY RETURN AND REMAIN AT SCENE OF ACCIDENT INVOLVING BODILY INJURY

FAILURE TO IMMEDIATELY STOP VEH. AT SCENE OF ACCIDENT INVOLVING BODILY INJURY

FAILURE TO CONTROL VEH. SPEED ON HWY. TO AVOID COLLISION

FAILURE TO DRIVE RIGHT OF CENTER

RECKLESS DRIVING

NEGLIGENT DRIVING

(DRIVING, ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE) VEH. WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHOL

(DRIVING, ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE) VEHICLE WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL

Mayberry was released on January 3, 2023 on an Unsecured Personal Bond of $2,000.00. No mugshot was available at the time of our request due to Mayberry already being released.

4/17/2018 Mayberry was arrested for (DRIVING, ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE) VEH. WHILE IMPAIRED BY CONTROLLED DANGEROUS SUBSTANCE, and received 3 months in jail and 3 years of unsupervised probation. His entire 90 day sentence was suspended.