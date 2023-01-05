Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Whereabout of Wanted Lusby Woman – Jacqueline Darlene Gardiner (AKA Matthews)

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of the wanted person: Jacqueline Darlene Gardiner (AKA Matthews), age 45 of Lusby. Gardiner is described as a white female, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 145 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair.

A criminal investigation revealed that Jacqueline Gardiner fabricated evidence that resulted in a citizen being arrested and incarcerated on two separate occasions. The investigation revealed Gardiner gave false statements to law enforcement and perjured herself in an affidavit to the district court commissioner.

She is currently wanted and believed to be on the run hiding in Charles County, MD. She is currently wanted for the following criminal charges

PERJURY/AFFID REQ BY LAW – CR 9-101(a)(2)

PERJURY/AFFID REQD BY GOV – CR 9-101(a)(4)

FLSE STMNT TO OFFICER – CR 9-501

FABRICATE PHYS EVID CRIM PROC – CR 9-307 (b)

Anyone with information in regards to Gardiner is asked to please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800, Det. M. Mudd (410 474-3945, Cpl. J. Harms (301) 956-4932, Sgt. Phillip Foote (443) 624-7137, DFC J. Murphy (410) 474-4413 and/or DFC Chip Ward (443) 532-0603.

