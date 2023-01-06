Thomas James Robertson, 43, of Wheaton, IL and formerly of Southern Maryland, passed away on November 25, 2022.

Thomas James Robertson was born November 16, 1979 in Litchfield, Minnesota. He grew up in Central Minnesota playing, learning, working, and living the dairy farm life! This is where Tom was taught how to repair tractors and most everything else from his grandfather, dad and others in his life. This started his love for mechanics and tinkering. He graduated from Paynesville Area High School in 1998. Tom moved to Southern Maryland, and worked at Leonardtown Ford from 1998-2006. Thomas earned an AA degree from Community College of Baltimore in automotive technology in the Ford Asset program in 2000. While taking classes at College of Southern Maryland he met the love of his life, Pika. Tom and Pika were married at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Morganza, Maryland on 8/10/2002. The couple purchased their first home in Mechanicsville at the age of 23. They moved to Detroit, MI where Tom worked for Ford and Chrysler. Tom earned his Bachelor’s degree from Pennsylvania College of Technology in automotive science in 2007. Tom & Pika moved to the Chicago IL area where Tom became a professor for the automotive program where Tom shared his knowledge with eager students at the College of DuPage (Glen Ellyn, IL) for over 15 years. Tom also earned his Master’s degree from the University of Illinois in Community College Teaching and Learning in 2010.

Tom adored his family especially all of the children in his life. He had so many friends because he treated everyone like they were his family. Tom, Pika and their good friend, Bob own a cabin in Wisconsin where they enjoy fishing on the lake, snowmobiling, entertaining friends & family and remodeling their cabin. Tom was an avid adventurer and loved boating, hunting, shooting, teaching, tinkering, playing cards and staying busy. He has had his private pilot license for 2 years and was about to test for his commercial pilot license. Tom lived a good Christian life.

Tom and Pika had the pleasure of traveling the world-including Australia, Germany, Ireland, Dubai, Morocco, France, Spain, Japan, England, Alaska and multiple trips to Hungary and Hawaii.

Tom was currently in the Forest City Threshers Club, a gun club & IFC flying club. He also volunteered for SYB umpiring and coaching youth baseball, teaching Boy Scouts how to shoot, and countless other community programs from Minnesota to Maryland.

Thomas left us unexpectedly on November 25, 2022 after one final successful hunt with his brother, Jacob, leaving us broken hearted and lost.

Thomas is survived by his loving wife of over 20 years-Piroska (Szorfy) Robertson of Wheaton IL; his mother Susan L. Dingmann (Pete) of Paynesville, MN; his father Terry L. Robertson (Joy) of Lusby, MD; his sisters: Jaime M. (Robertson) Schlangen (John) nephews Jason & Jake of Richmond- MN, Kayla L. (Dingmann) Primus (Neil) niece and nephews Faith, Anthony & Gabriel of Becker, MN, Kelsey A. Robertson (Craig) nieces and nephew-Spencer, Phoenix & Bensen of Concord, NC and his brother-Jacob W. Robertson (Dawn) nephew, Jacob of Hollywood, MD. He is also survived by his grandparents Bill & Alice Wagoner of California, MD. Mother and father in-law- Margit & Andras Szorfy of Gyor, Hungary. Sister-in-law Aniko Szorfy (Hugo) nephew Alex of Ireland. He is survived by numerous caring Aunts, Uncles and cousins.

He is proceeded in death by his grandparents: Bill & Pat Robertson of Watkins, MN; Harold and Leona Hemmesch of Richmond, MN, Alfred & Viola Dingmann of Roscoe, MN, uncles Michael, Elmer, Victor & Jerome Hemmesch, along with other extended relatives and friends.

In Lieu of flowers, please consider donating as we set up a scholarship fund in Thomas’s memory for automotive students at College of DuPage and Paynesville Area High School.

Services will be held as follows-

December 1st, 2022 at Rausch Funeral Home, 20 American Lane, Lusby, MD. Viewing 3pm-5pm with service starting at 5pm. Toast a Celebration of Life at Anglers Seafood Bar and Grill, 275 Lore Rd., Solomons, MD to follow.

December 10th, 2022 at St. Martin Catholic Church and Parish Center, St. Martin, MN. Viewing 10am-1pm at the Parish Center with mass to follow at 1pm in the church. Small luncheon to follow at the Parish Center after.

December 16, 2022 at College of DuPage. Details to follow.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.rauschfuneralhomes.com.