E. W. (Bill) Nicholson of Lusby, MD, left this world on December 21, 2022 to be with our Lord. He leaves behind his adoring wife, Dorothy (Dot), children Dawn Absher (James D) and Carrie Hooper (Charles G). He had 4 beloved grandchildren, James P Absher (Lauren), Kyle, Kaylyn and Conner Hooper, and 4 great-grandchildren, Lillie, Olivia, Bella Absher and Kaiden Coleman. He would light up whenever the littles were around. He was the best Poppy ever. He also leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews that he cherished, and they cherished him. He is survived by his siblings, Karen Paddy, Kevin Nicholson (Pam), and Kathy Newcomer. He is pre-deceased by his parents, Eldred and Catherine Nicholson, and sister, Darla Briggs.

He had a federal career spanning 25 years. He enjoyed his retirement, he liked traveling, fishing and the beach. He had a huge personality and was the life of the party. He loved telling jokes, and he had quite the repertoire.

To say that our hearts are broken would be an understatement, he will be missed always.

A celebration of his life will be held on Thursday, December 29,2022, at 1:00 p.m. at the Solomons Volunteer Rescue Squad and Fire Department 13150 H. G. Trueman Rd in Solomons, MD.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.rauschfuneralhomes.com.