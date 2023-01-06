Madeline Marie Barrett, age 104, passed away peacefully December 21, 2022 at the home of her daughter, Gloria Hawkins, of Prince Frederick, MD. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Edward Barrett, three brothers, William, Leo, and Dick Horsmon, and 3 sisters Bert Pardoe, Emma Lea King, and Virgie Snapp. Marie was a shining light for her younger siblings to follow. She is survived by her three children, Allen Barrett, Gloria Hawkins, and Jeanne Ostenso, and her youngest brother Merle Horsmon of Heathsville, VA. She is also survived by 4 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and 5 great great-grand-children. Her husband, an oysterman and a carpenter, built their home in 1943 where they lived until she went to live with her daughter, Gloria in 2020.

Marie was proud of the position she held for 24 years as a reference librarian at Calvert County Library. Known as “Mrs. B”, she researched material to answer questions sent to her. She also drove the first book mobile for the library and enjoyed meeting people throughout the county as she traveled from Dunkirk to Solomons providing books for all ages. She retired from the Library on June 10, 1983. Marie was a member of St. Paul UMC for 81 years and held the position of youth director for several years where she was a great influence on many young people who still remember her witness. She also taught Sunday School and formed the first ladies Bible Study Group which still meets today. Marie attributes her long life to growing up on a farm, eating the right kind of foods, and staying away from harmful habits like drinking alcohol and smoking.” She enjoyed playing Skipo and Scrabble with her children until last year when her health prevented her from doing so. When asked how she would like to be remembered, her response was “I hope my life has been a blessing and testimony of the love I have for God, Jesus Christ, my family, my friends and my country.” Her favorite scripture was Proverbs 3: 5-6, “Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and do not lean on your own understanding. In all your ways, acknowledge Him and He will make your paths straight.” Her favorite hymns were “Must Jesus Bear the Cross Alone” and “When we All Get to Heaven”. She will lovingly be remembered as the proper lady wearing high heeled shoes and a smile.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, December 29, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul United Methodist Church, Lusby, MD. A Funeral Service conducted by Pastor Myungha Baek will follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be in the church cemetery.

