Lawrence J. Fitzpatrick (Larry), 70,

Long time Solomon’s Island resident, Lawrence J. Fitzpatrick (Larry), age 70, passed away unexpectedly on December 26, 2022. He was the son of the late Daniel J. and Isabelle M. Fitzpatrick. He is survived by his loving wife Karn, his brother Michael, sisters, Peg Prentice and Patty Fitzpatrick, as well as 6 nieces and nephews and 8 great nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, December 29, 2022 from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. with a Memorial Service conducted by Deacon Chad Martin following at 11:30 a.m. at Rausch Funeral Home, 20 American Lane, Lusby, MD. Reception immediately following in Solomon’s Island.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Solomon’s Mission Center; solomonsumchurch.org.