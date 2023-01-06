Thomas Joseph Sidleck, 79, of Lusby, MD, passed away Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Pottsville, PA.

He was born Nov. 23, 1943, in Wilmington, DE. He was the son of the late Stanley and Anna {Horwhat} Sidleck.

He was a 1962 graduate of Nativity BVM High School, Pottsville, PA. Tom served 4 years in the Navy stationed at Andrews AFB, Washington, DC, where he met Marie Hudock, she was also working on Andrews at the time. He joined the Navy to see the world, but that wasn’t meant to be at that time! He was a Navy Aviation Machinist Mate and Plane Captain for a US2V airplane, had a taxi license to move it all around when it needed maintenance. He was also in the Honor Guard and was backup at President Kennedy’s funeral. After he was honorably discharged in August 1966, he was employed with Potomac Electric Power Company (PEPCO) as a Sr. Foreman for Roving Maintenance where he retired after 32 years. He loved his job and was fortunate to travel to Switzerland several times for business. Tom and Marie married in October 1966.

Tom always enjoyed helping others…fixing flat tires for anyone along the road, picking up hitchhikers, always lending a hand when needed. In High School his mother volunteered him on Saturdays to drive the Nuns from St. Stanislaus church in Minersville to Philadelphia. Later he was a Cub Scout Leader, Softball coach, did a lot of charity work for the Waldorf Jaycees, and delivered Meals on Wheels for 15 years until the Covid Pandemic. He was also a founding member of the St. Charles Sportsman’s Club in Waldorf.

Tom loved life and he enjoyed traveling. He loved to drive around the country with his wife and family. His first trip across country was in 1982 in a Chevette with his family of 5 to Yosemite, Mt Rushmore, Pikes Peak, Grand Canyon and Phoenix, AZ. We later bought a very comfortable RV and drove across 5 more times, including 2 times with 2 of our kids and 4 grandkids.

Tom loved sailing the Chesapeake Bay aboard his 30’ Catalina sailboat “Inspiration”! One of his proudest moments was traveling the ICW with his First Mate Marie! They were gone 6 months and it was quite an adventure! One of the highlights of the trip was at a Marina in Naples, FL. He was walking down the Pier and saw a boat from Annapolis, MD. After talking a few minutes to the owners, they said they had a son who was a doctor in Annapolis. Tom said, “It isn’t Dr. John Kennedy, is it? Yes! Their son was his heart doctor! What a small world! He was a very active member of the Solomons Island Yacht Club where he served as Pier Chairman, Board of Governors, and Commodore in 2003. Of all the adventures in his life, he was happiest spending time with his family!

Tom is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Marie (Hudock) Sidleck; children, Thomas J. Sidleck, Jr. (Michelle), Baltimore, MD; Kelly Ann Granata (Michael), Sykesville, MD; Lori Lynn Carson (Adam), Ocean City, MD; 6 grandchildren, Molly, Thomas III, Tyler, Riley, Jake, and Lily.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Gloria Wildermuth (Dave).

He is also survived by his brother Edward Sidleck (Barbara), Lehigh Valley, PA; and many nieces and nephews.

There will be a Celebration of Life Service on January 14, 2023. The family will receive friends for Visitation at 2 pm with a Memorial Service at 2:30 pm held at Solomons Island Yacht Club, 14604 H. G. Trueman Road, Solomons, MD 20688.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Tom’s memory to SMILE, Ecumenical Ministries, P.O. Box 1725, Lusby, MD 20657.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.rauschfuneralhomes.com.