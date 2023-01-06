Sean Michael “Chief” Murphy, 64 of Lusby , MD formerly of Virginia Beach, VA passed away on December 23, 2022 at MedStar Washington Hospital Center. He was born on August 20, 1958 in Bayonne, NJ to the late Sarah Jane Colona and Larry J. Murphy. He was the loving husband to Christine M. Murphy whom he married on April 10, 2003 in Virginia Beach, VA.

Sean graduated from Hunterdon High School in June 1976 and went on to graduate from Stratford University in 2012. He joined the Navy in 1982 and went on to serve his country honorably for 21 years, retiring in 2003. While in the Navy, he worked on the Tomahawk Project, was in the Gulf War, received the 1998 Sailor of the Year, Good Conduct Medal, Navy & Marine Corps Achievement Medal, Navy & Marine Commendation Medal, Meritorious Unit Commendation, National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, and Southwest Asia Service Medal. After his Navy career he worked for BAE Systems as a Program Manager for 17 years. Sean and Christine moved to Lusby, MD in 2003 from Virginia Beach, VA. He loved to golf, do yard work, running, and to pay for a police officer’s lunch whenever possible to leave a positive impact in his community.

Sean is survived by his wife Christine Murphy of Lusby, MD; children, Susan and Jessica Murphy both of Lusby, MD; siblings, Robert Murphy of MI, Larry Murphy of CA, James Murphy of TX, Matthew Murphy of MD, Laura Murphy of IE, and Mary Murphy of SC.

A Life Celebration Service will be held sometime in mid March. To leave the family a condolence please visit www.rauschfuneralhomes.com .