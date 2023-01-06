Clifford Allen Lawrence, 75, of Scotland, Maryland, passed away on December 31, 2022, peacefully at home with his loving family.

Clifford was born March 13, 1947 to Oscar Lawrence and Iva Wilbur in Flint, Michigan.

Clifford worked in home improvement for many years as a carpenter and private contractor, once owning his own business Deluxe Siding Company. He was well known for his great work. Clifford settled in Maryland and lived in St. Mary’s County for over 30 years. Clifford often spoke of growing up on his uncle’s farm and his memories with his sisters Karen and Alice and his brother David. He spoke of his younger days riding motorcycles, playing pool and his times with old friends. Clifford enjoyed reading and you could catch him watching The Andy Griffith Show and crime mysteries. He also enjoyed watching golf and his favorite football team, the Michigan Wolverines. Clifford cherished his loving daughter Ashley and his grandchildren very much; he always spoke about his grandson Carlos and how proud he was of him. Clifford lived a long life and won’t be forgotten.

Clifford is survived by his daughter, Ashley Baker (Derrick) and his two grandchildren, Carlos and Juliana.

Clifford is predeceased by his parents and his sisters, Karen Luskey and Alice Lawrence Goward.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 14, 2023 from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. with a Memorial Service at 2:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

