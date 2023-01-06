Maria Barbara Norris, 84, of Leonardtown, MD died December 27, 2022 at St. Mary’s Nursing Center in Leonardtown, MD.

Born September 8, 1938, in Fuzer, Hungary, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Urbanovics and Maria (Kalnasy) Urbanovics.

Maria had an amazing story. In December of 1948, at the young age of 10, she immigrated to America to live with members of her mother’s family in St. Mary’s County to escape the unrest in Hungary. Unfortunately, her parents and younger sister were unable to immigrate until 1961. Her older sister chose to stay in Hungary. When Maria arrived in St. Mary’s County, she did not speak or understand any English. She worked very hard to learn proper English, and she was very proud of her accomplishment, often telling us how difficult the English language is to learn. She attended St. Mary’s Academy. She also worked as a switchboard operator at St. Mary’s Hospital until the birth of her first child.

She met “Brother” Norris at Leonardtown carnival, and they were later married on January 3, 1958, at Sacred Heart Church in LaPlata, MD. They were married for 45 years until his death on September 23, 2003.

Maria was a devoted mother to Mary Burnett of Chandler, AZ, Bernard Norris (China) of Yuma, AZ, Veronica Goddard (Donald) of Valley Lee, MD, and the late Walter Norris. She was the sister of Barbara Lynn of Calleo, VA and the late Helen Kasaly. She is also survived by grandchildren Jarred Burnett, Bobbi Norris, Ramon Fraga, Jessica Goddard and Erica Goddard and one great-grandchild, Bernard “Bam Bam” Turner.

Maria had many hobbies. She enjoyed photography (especially sunsets and flowers). She loved knitting hats and sweaters and had multiple projects with her at all times. She was a talented seamstress. She made dresses and skirts for her daughters. Maria also sewed beautiful custom slipcovers, and she was very proud of the fact that the money she made paid for braces for 2 of her children. She had a green thumb and could grow and identify just about any flower, plant or tree. While at Hospice, she developed a deeper love for nature. She spent hours watching the squirrels and birds on her patio.

The family will receive friends for Maria’s Life Celebration Visitation on Monday, January 9, 2023 from 9:00 am – 10:00 am at Our Lady’s Church, 41410 Medley’s Neck Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 am also at Our Lady’s Church, officiated by Rev. John T. Nguyen. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Billy Lindsley, Bobby Lindsley, “Chick” Baroniak, Donald Goddard, Jr., Gerald Gardiner, and Francis Russell.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.mgfh.com.

Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home and Cremation Services, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.