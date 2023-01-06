Janice May “Jan” Lynch, 82, of Valley Lee, MD passed away at home on December 29, 2022 in Valley Lee, MD. Born on July 4, 1940 in Linn Creek, Missouri, she was the daughter of the late Abbie May Wallis and Ray Charles Anderson. Jan was the loving wife of Robert Aloysius Lynch, Sr. Jan is survived by her children Stephen Ray Lynch, Sr. (Linda) of Denver, CO; D’Ann Rena Fahnestock (John) of Lusby, MD; Robert Aloysius Lynch, Jr of Leonardtown, MD; ten grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and her brother, Leon Ray Anderson, Sr. of Odessa, MO. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Alma Irene Caviness.

Jan grew up on the family farm in Linn Creek, MO where they raised crops and livestock. She graduated from Camdenton High School in 1958 after which she worked for Jeffries Abstract as a secretary. She met her future husband, Robert, who was stationed at Whiteman AFB, Knob Noster, MO, at a high school football game. They were married on March 4, 1960 and together celebrated 62 years of marriage. Jan, Robert, and their son, Steve, moved from Whiteman AFB to St. Mary’s County, MD in June 1962. They would eventually settle in Valley Lee, where they welcomed another daughter and son. Jan was a stay-at-home mom in her children’s younger years before pursuing work outside. She worked as a temporary clerk-typist at Rotary Wing (Sea Control Branch PAX NAS), in addition to substitute teaching for St. Mary’s County Public Schools, before finally working administrative positions with Tracor/Marconi/BAE Systems for over 20 years retiring on May 1, 2006. In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening, crocheting, and spending as much time as possible with her family especially as beloved Grammy to her grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Monday, January 9, 2023 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at St. George Catholic Church, Valley Lee, MD where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM with Father Paul Nguyen officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Thomas Lynch, John Fahnestock, Derick Fahnestock, Raymond Kane, Alfred “Rocky” Hammett, and David Hammett.

Please make memorial contributions to the Second Dist. Vol. Fire Dept. and Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 1 Valley Lee, MD 20692.